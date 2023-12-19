Open Extended Reactions

Andrew McCutchen, who needs just one home run to reach 300 for his career, will return to the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year, $5 million deal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old McCutchen, who will be entering his 16th season after entering the majors with Pittsburgh in 2009, made it clear last season that he wanted to finish his career with the Pirates, and general manager Ben Cherington said he was confident that it would happen.