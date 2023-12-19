Andrew McCutchen, who needs just one home run to reach 300 for his career, will return to the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year, $5 million deal, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old McCutchen, who will be entering his 16th season after entering the majors with Pittsburgh in 2009, made it clear last season that he wanted to finish his career with the Pirates, and general manager Ben Cherington said he was confident that it would happen.
The five-time All-Star and 2013 NL MVP hit .256 with 12 homers, 43 RBIs, 55 runs and 11 stolen bases in 112 games last season, primarily as a designated hitter. He also provides a veteran voice who knows what it's like to win in Pittsburgh after helping the franchise to three straight playoff berths from 2013 to '15.
McCutchen, who suffered a partially torn Achilles tendon in his left foot on Sept. 4, surpassed 2,000 career hits earlier in the season while posting a .378 on-base percentage.
