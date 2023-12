Open Extended Reactions

The Oakland Athletics signed veteran reliever Trevor Gott to a one-year contract.

The deal announced Tuesday night with the 31-year-old right-hander is reportedly for $1.5 million plus incentives.

Gott split the 2023 season with the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners, posting a 4.19 ERA in 64 appearances.

He is 16-15 with a 4.65 ERA and six saves in 255 games (zero starts) with six teams since debuting in 2015.