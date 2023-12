Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Brewers signed free agent catcher Eric Haase to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed for the six-year major league veteran, who turned 31 on Monday.

Haase batted .201 with four homers and 26 RBI in 89 games with Detroit and Cleveland last season.

He is a career .225 hitter with 41 homers and 137 RBIs in 323 games with Cleveland (2018-19, 2023) and the Tigers (2020-23).