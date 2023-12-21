Open Extended Reactions

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Newcomb had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday to help alleviate pain he experienced while recovering from a procedure on his left knee in September.

Team orthopedist Dr. Will Workman performed a medial meniscectomy, the team said. Newcomb is projected to be ready to pitch by the start of spring training.

Newcomb, 30, went 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA over seven games with two starts spanning 15 innings after being traded on Aug. 21 from the San Francisco Giants. He landed on the injured list with a strained left knee following a Sept. 15 against the San Diego Padres.

