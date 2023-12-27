Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed free agent infielder Jonathan Arauz to a minor league contract with the possibility of an invitation to major league spring training in 2024.

Arauz, 25, played in 27 games last season for the New York Mets, batting .136 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 59 at-bats. He played 15 games at third base, seven at second base and five at shortstop, committing just one error with 46 assists and 24 putouts in 169 innings.

The native of Panama has played in parts of four seasons at the MLB level with the Boston Red Sox (2020-22), Baltimore Orioles (2022) and Mets (2023). For his career, Arauz is batting .184 with eight homers, 31 RBIs, a .253 on-base percentage and a .308 slugging percentage.