MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Josh Staumont on a one-year contract on Wednesday, the team's first major league free agency move of the offseason.

Staumont, 30, pitched five seasons for the Kansas City Royals, saving eight games with a 4.01 ERA. The hard-throwing righty has 191 strikeouts in 168 1/3 innings.

He had a 5.40 ERA in 21 games for Kansas City last season before landing on the injured list on June 7 and missing the rest of the season. He later underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

It's the first major league addition for Minnesota, which won the American League Central last season and advanced to the Division Series. The team signed right-hander A.J. Alexy and utility man Niko Goodrum, both former major leaguers, to minor league deals.

Meanwhile, the Twins have seen right-handed starters Sonny Gray -- who was second in the Cy Young voting to Gerrit Cole -- Kenta Maeda and Tyler Mahle sign contracts elsewhere this offseason. Gray agreed to a three-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, Mahle signed with World Series champion Texas and Maeda moved to division rival Detroit.

Right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan also elected for free agency and agreed to a two-year deal with Cincinnati.