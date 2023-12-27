Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been summoned by authorities in the Dominican Republic to answer a complaint of allegations that he had inappropriate relationships with minors.

Franco and his lawyers are required to attend a meeting on Thursday with the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents in the city of Santo Domingo.

Franco, who is from the Dominican Republic, was placed on administrative leave last August by MLB, which is also investigating the allegations.

At least two people have filed legal action against Franco and he is also under investigation for allegedly having a relationship with a third minor, sources told ESPN, though there has been no formal complaint to authorities from the third girl.

Back when Franco was placed on leave, the Rays said in a news release that they supported the league's decision and would help the investigation in any way possible.

"We support Major League Baseball's decision to place Wander Franco on administrative leave," the Rays said at the time. "The Tampa Bay Rays are dedicated to maintaining high standards of integrity both on and off the field. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans and followers as this process unfolds. We will have no further statement on this matter until MLB completes their process."

Since then, the team has not commented on the situation.