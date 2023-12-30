Open Extended Reactions

Chris Flexen agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, giving manager Pedro Grifol another possibility for his rotation.

Flexen played for Seattle and Colorado this season, going 2-8 with a 6.86 ERA in 29 games, with 16 starts. The right-hander is 27-34 with a 4.95 ERA in 120 major league appearances, including 80 starts.

The Mariners last season traded Chris Flexen to the Mets, who cut him. That prompted Flexen to take a minor league deal, but he returns to the majors on a one-year deal with the White Sox. Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire

To clear a roster spot, Chicago designated catcher Carlos Perez for assignment on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Flexen had an $8 million salary last season. He was designated for assignment by the Mariners on June 27 and then traded to the New York Mets, who promptly designated him for assignment.

Flexen signed a minor league deal with Colorado and was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on July 29. He went 2-4 with a 6.27 ERA in 12 starts with the Rockies.