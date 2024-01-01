Open Extended Reactions

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco appeared Monday at a prosecutor's office in the Dominican Republic to address allegations that he had inappropriate relationships with minors, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Franco appeared with his new legal team, led by attorneys Teodosio Jáquez Encarnación and Juan Francisco Rodríguez Consoró, although the details of , the source confirmed.

The appearance took place four days after Franco did not respond to a summons to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents.

At least two people have filed legal action against Franco, who also is under investigation for allegedly having a relationship with a third minor, sources told ESPN, although there has been no formal complaint to authorities from the third girl.

No criminal charges have been filed against Franco.

Franco, who is from the Dominican Republic, was placed on administrative leave in August by Major League Baseball, which is also investigating the allegations.

When Franco, 22, was placed on leave, the Rays said they supported the league's decision and would help the investigation in any way possible. Since then, the Rays have not commented on the situation.

In November 2021, 70 games into his MLB career, Franco and the Rays agreed on an 11-year, $182 million contract extension.