Though he's a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest postseason hitters of all time, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz always struggled a bit with high and inside pitches.

That's held true even after his retirement. Big Papi stepped up to the plate at a recent gender reveal party celebrating his upcoming fourth child. Though the pitch was far slower than what he was used to during his 20-year career, the 48-year-old Ortiz straight-up whiffed on it.

As it turns out, making contact was something of a formality in this situation. Blue confetti dropped from the ceiling even as a laughing Ortiz spun on his heels trying to dance to the chin music. Even when he's a bit rusty, Papi knows how to bring the house down.