NEW YORK -- Infielder Diego Castillo was claimed by the Mets off waivers from the Diamondbacks on Friday.

The 26-year-old appeared in one big league game last year, flying out as a pinch hitter July 31. He hit .313 with 33 doubles, three home runs, 72 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 124 games at Triple-A Reno.

Castillo made his major league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022, when he batted .206 with 11 home runs and 29 RBIs in 96 games. He was traded to Arizona in December 2022.

He was designated for assignment Dec. 22 to open a roster spot when the Diamondbacks re-signed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.