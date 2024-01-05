Open Extended Reactions

Free agent catcher Austin Nola is joining the Milwaukee Brewers on a minor league deal, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Nola, 34, spent the last 3.5 seasons with the San Diego Padres but was not tendered a contract by them this winter after hitting .146 in 52 games in 2023. He's a career .249 hitter over five big league seasons, first with the Seattle Mariners, then with San Diego.

Nola will make $975,000 if he makes the major league team with an additional $250,000 in bonuses based on games played, the source said.

Nola is the older brother of pitcher Aaron Nola, who signed a seven-year, $172 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in November.