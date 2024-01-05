Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Hader Blanco and free-agent right-hander Ismael Laureano were suspended for 56 games each Friday following positive tests under baseball's minor league drug program.

Both tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the commissioner's office said.

Blanco, 18, was on the roster of the Dominican Summer League Pirates after going 3-0 with a 4.86 ERA in 17 relief appearances in the DSL last year.

Laureano, also 18, was released by Tampa Bay on Nov. 6. He was 1-0 with a 10.38 ERA in 14 appearances last year with the DSL Rays.

They were the first players disciplined this year under the minor league program.

Fifteen players were disciplined last year under the minor league program and Milwaukee Brewers right-hander J.C. Mejia was suspended 162 games under the major league program.