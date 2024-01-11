Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Cubs finalized a deal with Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga on Wednesday, agreeing to a four-year, $53 million contract, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.

The deal has several provisions, including the team's option to extend the contract -- after both years 2 and 3-- to $80 million over five years. But if the Cubs decline in either year, Imanaga can choose to become a free agent or remain in the original contract.

The agreement came as Imanaga's posting window was coming to a close. He had until Thursday to sign with an MLB or return to the Yokohama Bay Stars in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. The Cubs will also pay just under $10 million ($9,825,000) to the Bay Stars in the form of a release fee.

Imanaga is the first major move by the Cubs this offsesason who still have holes at first and potentially third base. A reunion with centerfielder Cody Bellinger is still possible, though the sides haven't closed in on a deal yet.

The Pittsburgh Pirates also had some interest in Imanaga, according to sources, but ultimately the lefty chose Chicago, where he's been based since Christmas.

Imanaga started the World Baseball Classic final for Team Japan and earned the win in the finals against the U.S., allowing one run over two innings while Team USA starter Merrill Kelly gave up a pair of runs in 1⅓ innings. In six innings at the WBC, Imanaga allowed two runs on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.