The Atlanta Braves extended the contract of president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos through the 2031 season on Friday.

He was promoted to his current role in February 2020 after joining the Braves as executive vice president and GM in November 2017.

In six seasons under Anthopoulos' leadership, the Braves have compiled a 515-354 (.593) record with six consecutive National League East division titles and the 2021 World Series championship.

"There is simply no one better in the business," team chairman and CEO Terry McGuirk said. "This extension gives Alex the runway to make long-term decisions and the opportunity to continue his track record of assembling teams that are perennial contenders. I have the utmost confidence in his ability to deliver championship baseball for our fans well into the future."

Atlanta's 515 regular-season wins since 2018 are the third most in the majors behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (558) and Houston Astros (530).

"I'd like to thank Terry for his continued support and trust," Anthopoulos said. "The Braves are an incredible organization to be a part of, and I'm proud of the success we've achieved together. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead baseball operations and to strive to bring another World Series to Atlanta."

Anthopoulos, 46, finished runner-up in the MLB Executive of the Year voting in each of the past two seasons. He previously served as the GM of the Toronto Blue Jays from 2009-15.