CHICAGO -- New starter Shota Imanaga immediately endeared himself to Cubs fans after taking the stage for his introductory news conference Friday.

"Hey Chicago," Imanaga said in English. "What do you say? The Cubs are going to win today."

It was an early clue into his personality as Imanaga, 30, begins his MLB career after signing a four-year, $53 million contract with the Cubs this week. If he pitches well, the Cubs have the option, after his second and third season, to extend that contract out to five years and $80 million.

Known as the Pitching Philosopher in Japan, Imanaga hopes to improve on his game after getting a taste of the biggest stage when he competed in the World Baseball Classic for Japan last spring.

"I'm not a finished product," Imanaga said through his interpreter, Shingo Murata. "There's a lot for me to learn. My approach in that way earned me that nickname."

Added Cubs president Jed Hoyer: "He's very curious. He wants to get better. That sounds like a perfect match for the Cubs."

Imanaga is on the smaller side at 5-foot-10 and throws a rising fastball at an average of 92 mph. But it's deceptive, and the Cubs are hoping it stays in the ballpark, especially when the weather is favorable to pitchers.

Hoyer personally scouted Imanaga in September but knew a deal would probably happen late in his 45-day signing window, which closed Thursday.

"We knew the process had a deadline," Hoyer said. "It got really serious towards the end of the window. We knew this would come back down to the end."

The Cubs may have had a leg up in signing the left-hander as he was based in Chicago during his free agent period. He didn't even visit other cities, preferring to do Zoom meetings. In the end, Imanaga is staying where he began the process.

"I'm very excited to pitch at Wrigley Field," Imanaga said. "I'm looking forward to meeting fans and teammates.

"Go Cubs go."