Houston Astros right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman is expected to miss the 2024 season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday.

After missing the playoffs because of discomfort in his right shoulder, Graveman, who had the procedure last week, again experienced discomfort while preparing for spring training with a flat-ground throwing program.

Graveman, 33, went 2-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 23 appearances for the Astros after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline last season.

He has a 37-43 career record with a 3.95 ERA and 494 strikeouts in 280 appearances with the Blue Jays, Athletics, Mariners, White Sox and Astros (two stints).