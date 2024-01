Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Outfielder Cooper Hummel was traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for cash.

The 29-year-old was claimed by the Mets off waivers from Seattle on Dec. 1, then was designated for assignment Friday.

Hummel made his major league debut with Arizona in 2022 and hit .176 with 3 homers, 17 RBIs and 4 stolen bases in 66 games. He was traded to Seattle that November for outfielder Kyle Lewis.

Hummel batted .087 (2-for-23) in 10 big league games last year and hit .262 with 8 homers, 47 RBIs and 26 steals in 104 games for Triple-A Tacoma.

New York also agreed to minor league contracts with infielder Yolmer Sanchez and catcher Austin Allen, who both were invited to big league spring training.