The Seattle Mariners have signed right-handed reliever Austin Voth to a one-year contract, it was announced Wednesday.

Financial details for Voth, who played high school baseball in the Seattle metro area and went on to pitch for the University of Washington, were not revealed.

Voth, 31, made 25 relief appearances for the Baltimore Orioles last season and was 1-2 with a 5.19 ERA in 34⅔ innings. He struck out 34 batters and walked 15.

He is entering his seventh major league season, having spent time with the Washington Nationals as well as the Orioles. He has a 15-14 career record with a 4.90 ERA and 282 strikeouts in 299⅓ innings.

