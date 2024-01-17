Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached a four-year, $32 million deal with Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodriguez, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The deal is pending a physical and the resolution of immigration hurdles.

Rodriguez, 26, went 10-10 with a 3.03 ERA in 79 relief appearances with Chunichi of the Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan from 2020 to 2022. He last pitched for Cuba in the World Baseball Classic, electing not to return to Chunichi in 2023.

The Dragons released him in November, making him a free agent.

Rodriguez, who sports a fastball in the mid-90s, made two starts in the WBC, finishing with a 2.45 ERA while striking out 10 in 7 1/3 innings.

