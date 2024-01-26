Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Joc Pederson and the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $9.5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2025, a source confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

The 31-year-old Pederson has been a consistent power threat for a decade, with 186 career home runs for the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves and Giants. The left-handed-hitting outfielder was an All-Star with Los Angeles in 2015 and San Francisco in 2022 but wasn't as productive last season, batting .235 with 15 homers.

He's won a pair of World Series titles, with the Dodgers in 2020 and Braves in 2021.

It's the latest addition for the Diamondbacks, who have been active on the free agent market after a surprise run to the 2023 World Series. They also signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to an $80 million, four-year deal and re-signed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a $42 million, three-year contract.

Arizona also acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez this offseason in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

MLB.com first reported Pederson's agreement with the Diamondbacks.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.