PHOENIX -- Joc Pederson watched the Arizona Diamondbacks' surprise run to the World Series last fall and didn't see a whole lot of luck.

Instead, he witnessed a fascinating mix of skill, youth and chaos. He liked it so much he wanted to join in.

Pederson and the National League champion D-backs finalized a $9.5 million, one-year contract on Tuesday that includes a mutual option for 2025. The sides agreed to financial terms last week.

"They've always done the little things right and now they've added young superstars that are changing the game, stealing bases, hitting homers," Pederson said. "They're electric out there and I want to be a part of it."

The 31-year-old slugger has been a consistent power threat for a decade, with 186 career home runs for the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves and Giants. The left-handed-hitting outfielder was an All-Star with Los Angeles in 2015 and San Francisco in 2022 but wasn't as productive last season, batting .235 with 15 homers for the Giants.

He has won a pair of World Series titles, with the Dodgers in 2020 and Braves in 2021. Now he'll try to make it back to the Fall Classic on a roster that includes reigning NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll and ace right-hander Zac Gallen, who was the starting pitcher for the NL All-Star team and finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

The D-backs developed a reputation last season for being unpredictable and aggressive on the basepaths. They were one of the teams that took full advantage of MLB's new rules package that encouraged more action, stealing 166 bases, which ranked second in the big leagues.

The team used an "Embrace the Chaos" slogan for much of the season.

Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said adding a left-handed power bat like Pederson's was a good fit for a roster that should already have ample right-handed power with Christian Walker, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Eugenio Suárez. The GM added that Pederson would be a good option for designated hitter, but could also compete for time in the outfield.

Pederson is quite familiar with the D-backs after spending most of his career in the NL West.

"I've always appreciated his energy and competitiveness from across the field," Hazen said. "It seems like he's worn us out. He's been in the division for so long, see him all the time, it's good to have him on our side."

Pederson is the latest addition to the Diamondbacks, who have been active this winter as they try to make it back to the World Series after losing to Texas last fall. They signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to an $80 million, four-year deal and re-signed Gurriel to a $42 million, three-year contract.

Arizona also acquired Suárez this offseason in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.