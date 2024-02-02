Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Yankees will play a pair of split-squad exhibition games against the Mexican team Diablos Rojos at Mexico City's Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium on March 24 and 25.

New York also has spring training games against Pittsburgh in Bradenton, Florida, on March 24 and against the New York Mets in Tampa, Florida, on March 25.

The Yankees then open their season at Houston on March 28. The team announced the Mexico trip Friday.

The Diablos Rojos start their season April 11.

The Yankees will be playing in Mexico City for the first time since March 1968, when they split a two-game exhibition series with the Diablos Rojos.