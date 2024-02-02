Open Extended Reactions

The Oakland Athletics agreed to terms with left-hander Alex Wood on Friday and acquired right-hander Ross Stripling and cash in a separate transaction from the San Francisco Giants.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Wood.

The A's parted ways with minor league outfielder Jonah Cox to complete the deal with the Giants. Oakland also outrighted left-hander Francisco Perez to Triple-A Las Vegas and designated infielder Jonah Bride for assignment.

Wood, 33, posted a 5-5 record with a 4.33 ERA in 29 games (12 starts) last season.

A 2020 World Series champion, Wood is 76-65 with a 3.74 ERA in 269 career games (202 starts) with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Cincinnati Reds and Giants.

Stripling, 34, recorded career-best totals in wins (10) and ERA (3.01) with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022 before limping to a 0-5 record with a 5.36 ERA in 22 games (11 starts) with the Giants in 2023.

He is 38-43 with a 3.96 ERA in 226 career games (115 starts) with the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Giants.

Cox, 22, batted .287 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 35 games split between the Arizona Complex Athletics and Class-A Stockton.

Perez, 26, went 1-2 with a 5.94 ERA in 17 games (one start) last season with Oakland.

Bride, 28, batted .170 with seven RBIs in 40 games last season with Oakland.