NEW YORK -- Pitcher Shintaro Fujinami and the New York Mets agreed Friday to a $3.35 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Fujinami can earn an additional $850,000 in performance bonuses for games: $100,000 for 35 and $250,000 each for 40, 55 and 60.

He joins fellow Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga on the Mets. Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA and finished second to Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

A 29-year-old right-hander, Fujinami left the Hanshin Tigers of Japan's Central League to sign a $3.25 million, one-year deal with Oakland under which he also earned a $100,000 performance bonus.

He started 0-4 in the rotation and was moved to the bullpen, then made three more starts in June. Fujinami was traded to Baltimore on July 19 and finished 7-8 with a 7.18 ERA in seven starts and 57 relief appearances.

New York also traded catcher Tyler Heineman to Boston for cash on Friday. The Red Sox designated right-hander Max Castillo for assignment. The 32-year-old Heineman hit .237 in 22 games for Pittsburgh and Toronto last season. He was claimed by the Mets off waivers from Toronto on Dec. 1 and designated for assignment on Tuesday to open a roster spot for reliever Adam Ottavino.