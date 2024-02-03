Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Twins added a veteran bat on Friday, agreeing to a deal with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana, sources confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Santana's contract is for one year and worth $5.25 million, according to multiple reports.

Santana, who turns 38 in April, played for Pittsburgh and Milwaukee last year, batting .240 with 23 homers and 86 RBIs in 146 games. The first baseman/designated hitter was traded to the Brewers on July 27.