ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Reliever José Cisnero and the Los Angeles Angels agreed Saturday to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

A right-hander who turns 35 on April 11, Cisnero was 3-4 with two saves and a 5.31 ERA in 63 games last year in his fifth season with the Detroit Tigers. He struck out 70 and walked 25 in 59⅓ innings but allowed a career-high 10 home runs.

Cisnero averaged 94.4 mph with his fastball, up from 93.4 mph in 2022 but down from 96.4 mph in 2019.

He is 13-17 with a 3.99 ERA in seven seasons with the Houston Astros (2013-14) and Tigers (2019-23), striking out 275 and walking 130 in 259⅓ innings.

Cisnero had Tommy John surgery on May 28, 2014, then pitched for Mexico's Sultanes de Monterrey and the independent New Jersey Jackals in 2016.

Infielder Livan Soto was designated for assignment to open a roster spot. Soto made his big league debut in September 2022 and hit .400 (22-for-55) with one home run and nine RBIs in 18 games. He batted .222 (2-for-9) in four games with the Angels last May and June while hitting .237 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs in 110 games at Triple-A Salt Lake and Double-A Rocket City.