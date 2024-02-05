Open Extended Reactions

The Reds signed two-time All-Star infielder and Cincinnati native Josh Harrison to a minor league contract.

The deal announced Monday by Harrison's agency, MSM, includes an invitation to spring training.

Harrison, 36, is a career .270 hitter over 1,208 games in 13 seasons with six major league teams.

He batted .204 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games last season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Harrison made the National League All-Star team in 2014 and 2017 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A second baseman, third baseman and outfielder, Harrison has 1,080 career hits with the Pirates (2011-18), Detroit Tigers (2019), Washington Nationals (2020-21), Oakland A's (2021), Chicago White Sox (2022) and Phillies (2023).