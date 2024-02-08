Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Rays have extended the contracts of manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Rays are expected to officially announce the deals Thursday, according to the Tampa Bay Times, which first reported the extensions.

Terms of the extensions were not available as of Thursday morning, but the Times reported that Cash and Neander both will be under contract through the Rays' move to a new stadium in 2028.

Cash, 46, is entering his 10th season with the Rays, which will make him the longest-tenured manager in franchise history. The former major league catcher is a two-time Manager of the Year and owns a career record of 739-617.

The Rays have made five consecutive postseason appearances -- highlighted by a trip to the 2020 World Series -- under Cash, whose 545 career winning percentage is the fourth best among active managers behind only Dave Roberts, Aaron Boone and Brian Snitker.

Neander, 40, has worked in the Rays' front office since 2007, when he was hired as an intern, and was promoted to president of baseball operations in September 2021. He is one of the primary architects of an organization that has overcome limited financial resources to become one of baseball's most successful teams.

The Rays went 99-63 last season, finishing with the fourth-best record in the majors despite operating with the league's third-lowest payroll at just $73.2 million.