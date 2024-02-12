Open Extended Reactions

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The San Diego Padres' uncertain outfield mix received slightly more clarity on Monday, when they agreed to bring back utility player Jurickson Profar on a one-year, $1 million contract.

The Padres began spring training with only two outfielders on their 40-man roster in Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jose Azocar, the latter of whom has been at most a part-time starter against left-handed pitchers. Profar, whose deal is still pending the completion of a physical exam, has extensive experience in left field and can also play a little bit of first base, yet another position of need on the Padres.

A 30-year-old switch-hitter who has played everywhere except catcher, Profar slashed .241/.326/.403 while getting close to regular playing time from 2018 to 2022. He signed a one-year, $7.75 million deal with the division rival Colorado Rockies last March and struggled through a .689 OPS and eight home runs in 111 games, then was released in late August and picked back up by the Padres shortly thereafter, with an OPS of .776 for the final 14 games of the 2023 regular season.

Profar followed a down year by playing 21 games in the Dominican winter league, during which he played primarily first base and left field, the two positions he is most likely to occupy in San Diego. Profar currently stands to get a lot of playing time, but the Padres are expected to add more bats in the coming weeks. Padres manager Mike Shildt said their outfield mix is currently "wide open," with shortstop prospect Jackson Merrill -- ranked 12th by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel -- expected to see some time in the outfield this spring.

Shildt watched some of Profar's games in the Dominican Republic and called him a "good glue guy to have back."

"It's hard to quantify, otherwise we would have this thing figured out in our game," Shildt said. "But having the experience of knowing how important clubhouses are, knowing how important positive guys that also can share truths with everybody around him, hold guys accountable in a good way -- Jurickson brings that."