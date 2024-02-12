Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Marlins hired Sam Mondry-Cohen on Monday as vice president of player personnel, while Sara Goodrum was added as director of special projects and Brandon Mann was hired as pitching strategist.

Mondry-Cohen rose to prominence with the Washington Nationals working in the analytics department that helped the club to the World Series title in 2019. He moved on to assist the front offices of the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox since.

Goodrum parted ways with the Houston Astros in October after serving as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator. She was one of MLB's highest-ranking female executives at the time.

Mann, who pitched in seven games for the Texas Rangers in 2018, was a pitching coordinator in Korea's KBO and also worked at Driveline Baseball.