Open Extended Reactions

Colorado Rockies right-hander Daniel Bard, who is expected to compete for the closer role, will undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee and will miss spring training, he told The Denver Post.

Bard, 38, suffered the injury during a throwing session "about 10 days ago," he told The Post. He expects the recovery from surgery to take five to seven weeks.

He missed time last season because of anxiety and forearm tightness, and went 4-2 with a 4.56 ERA and one save in 50 appearances.

Bard signed a minor league deal with the Rockies in 2020 and has since gone 21-16 with 61 saves and a 3.83 ERA in 197 appearances.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.