Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday that he feels rejuvenated after a physically "awful" 2023 season, but he said it's far too early to discuss his future in Boston beyond this coming season.

Cora is entering the final year of his contract with the team.

"I don't want to talk about that right now," he told reporters in Fort Myers, Florida, where he was asked if he expects to manage in Boston beyond this season.

He did note he's fine with his contract status as is.

"Like I've been saying all along, this is where we're at and whatever happens in the future, it's going to be a family decision," he said. "I'm glad that I'm here."

The Red Sox are coming off a 78-84 season that saw them finish in last place in the AL East. Cora said the season took a toll on him physically, which led him to work out diligently this offseason.

Cora, 48, said that what happened to him personally was a learning lesson.

"I felt awful health-wise, energy-wise," he said. "It was bad. I cannot let a game dictate who I am as a person, or what I have to do. I feel really good."

Regardless of how he feels, or how this season turns out for Boston, Cora noted he's not the type who will manage long term like some of his counterparts.

"I'm not going to manage 10 more years, I'll tell you that," he said. "I don't see myself being like Tito [Francona] or Tony [La Russa]. I've got two [6-year-old] boys, I've got a daughter who's a junior in college. There's more in life than baseball. This is a tough business."