Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman explains why she thinks the A's staying in Oakland would be a good thing for the franchise. (0:58)

Vegas mayor: The A's should figure out a way to stay in Oakland (0:58)

Open Extended Reactions

In an effort to find a temporary home in advance of a move to Las Vegas in 2028, the Oakland Athletics are expected to meet with Oakland city officials Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday.

The team's lease at the Oakland Coliseum is set to expire at the end of 2024, leaving it uncertain where it will play for three seasons in advance of a move to Nevada.

While talks between the team and the city of Oakland have occurred at various intervals, Thursday's meeting is considered to be a more "formal" affair.

Reports have the A's searching for temporary solutions like minor league ballparks in Sacramento and Salt Lake City, or even a short stay in the San Francisco Giants' home park across the bay for a few seasons. Another option is the team's Triple-A home just outside of Las Vegas.

Even the team's future move to Sin City has become complicated, with Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman saying last week that maybe a move to her town isn't the right idea.

"I personally think (the A's have) got to figure out a way to stay in Oakland to make their dream come true," Goodman said on the Front Office Sports Today podcast.

"I would be disappointed if we didn't open that stadium, Opening Day, 2028," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said last week. "In terms of an interim home [from 2025 to 2028] I'm comfortable with where they are in the process.

"It's not like we don't know where they'll be in 2024. They're doing a good job of exploring them and find the best possible opportunity."

Goodman later said she is "excited" about MLB having a team in Las Vegas, creating the perception that the site of the proposed new ballpark on the city's famed "Strip" is at issue since mayor's office does not have jurisdiction there. The area of the Strip is governed by Clark County.

The A's have played in their current ballpark since 1968 after moving from Kansas City, Mo.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.