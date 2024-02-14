Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees acquired left-hander Clayton Andrews from the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for a 19-year-old pitcher who just got his start in the Dominican Summer League.

Andrews, 27, made his major league debut in 2023, going 0-1 in four relief appearances with a 27.00 ERA. He spent most of last season at Triple-A Nashville, going 6-0 with five saves and a 2.53 ERA.

The Brewers acquired right-hander Joshua Quezada, who made his professional debut in the Dominican Republic in 2023. Quezada went 6-0 with a 3.69 ERA in 11 games (four starts).

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Yankees placed right-hander Scott Effross on the 60-day injured list.