Former major league left-hander Don Gullett, who was with the Cincinnati Reds for seven of his nine seasons and helped win three World Series titles for two clubs, died Wednesday. He was 73.

No cause of death was reported.

Gullett, a first-round draft pick by the Reds in 1969, made his major league debut in April 1970 and went on to appear in four World Series with Cincinnati, winning the title in 1975 and 1976.

Gullett, who was from Kentucky, went on to play two seasons with the New York Yankees, helping his new club to the title in 1977.

In 10 career World Series appearances, Gullett was 2-2 with a 3.61 ERA. He started Game 7 of the 1975 World Series for the Reds against the Boston Red Sox and gave up three runs in four innings of a no-decision. The Reds won the title with a 4-3 victory.