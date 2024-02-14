Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla, -- Aaron Boone says his New York Yankees are "hell bent on being a champion" after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

New York started spring training Wednesday still in search of its first title since 2009. The Yankees went 82-20 last year, nearly finishing with a losing record for the first time 1992.

"Last year was not anything anyone in this organization wants or demands or expect," the manager said Wednesday. "I would say we have poured into that. From ownership, to the front office, to the coaches and staff all the way to the players that I do feel like we have prepared properly. We are ready to roll."

Boone revealed right-hander Scott Effross had a setback in his return from Tommy John surgery on Oct. 13, 2022, and probably won't be available for the Yankees until summer. Effross had back surgery in early December and started a throwing program last week.

Catcher Jose Trevino strained a calf muscle and will miss the first couple of weeks of spring training games. Boone is hopeful he will be ready for opening day.

In addition, reliever Lou Trivino was in camp and was set to agree to a $1.5 million, one-year contract. He had Tommy John surgery last May 3.

New York hoped to revive an offense that was 29th in the major leagues in batting at .227, acquiring outfielders Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo acquired in trades. Aaron Judge, D.J LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo all were slowed by injuries last year.

"We got to go prove it," Boone said. "So, I think we have a chance to be a really special team. That's all it is right. We got to go show the world that we're as good as we think we can be."

Boone compared last year to getting sand kicked in the face.

"You know, obviously, going through with what we went through last year as a club, nobody wants that ever again, and that is really left a sour taste," Boone said. "I do feel like we have a group that is always really focused and diligent on on preparing and getting ready to go out have a great season. But I do think there's another level of edge and focus to not wanting that to have that happen again, and we have a lot of guys with pride in there."