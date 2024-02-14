        <
          Phillies, pitcher Spencer Turnbull reach 1-year contract

          • Associated Press
          Feb 14, 2024, 06:49 PM ET

          CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Right-hander Spencer Turnbull and the Philadelphia Phillies finalized a one-year contract on Wednesday.

          Turnbull was 1-4 with a 7.26 ERA in seven starts for Detroit last year. The 31-year-old had Tommy John surgery on July 29, 2021, and returned to a major league mound last April 1. He didn't pitch after May 6 because of neck discomfort.

          Turnbull pitched a no-hitter at Seattle on May 18, 2021, his only complete game in 60 major league starts. A second-round draft pick by the Tigers in 2014, he was 12-29 with a 4.55 ERA in five seasons with Detroit.

          He became a free agent in November when the Tigers failed to offer a 2024 contract.

          Philadelphia designated right-hander McKinley Moore for assignment to open a roster spot.