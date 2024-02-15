Open Extended Reactions

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox agreed to a minor league contract with veteran infielder Mike Moustakas on Wednesday night that includes an invitation to major league camp for spring training.

The 35-year-old Moustakas hit .247 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 112 games with the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Angels last year.

Moustakas was selected by Kansas City with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 amateur draft. He played his first seven-plus seasons with the Royals, winning the World Series in 2015.

The three-time All-Star is a .247 hitter with 215 homers and 683 RBIs in 1,427 career games, also playing for Milwaukee and Cincinnati.