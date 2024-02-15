Open Extended Reactions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Ryan Pressly said he was surprised the Houston Astros dropped him from closer in favor of Josh Hader but has accepted an eighth-inning setup role.

Hader, a five-time All-Star left-hander who turns 30 on April 7, agreed Jan. 22 to a $95 million, five-year contract.

New manager Joe Espada said when spring training opened Wednesday that Hader will close.

"Yeah, it was a surprise, but he makes our team better,'' Pressly said Thursday. "He's hands-down one of the best relievers in the game. I'm happy he's here and happy to share the bullpen with him. It's going to be a fun time. He seems like a great teammate.''

Pressly had 102 saves for the Astros in the past four seasons, but his 3.58 ERA was his highest since 2017 and his 27.6% strikeout rate his lowest since then.

"I'm the same pitcher, man,'' Pressly said.

A 35-year-old right-hander, Pressly has a $14 million salary this year and the Astros have a $14 million option for 2025 that would become guaranteed if he pitches in 45 games this year and is not on the injured list at the end of the season.

Pressly said his preparation won't change as setup man.

"We got a great bullpen, probably one of the best bullpens in the league,'' Pressly said. "I get paid to get three outs whether it's the fourth inning or the ninth inning. Whenever the phone rings and they tell me to get in there, I'll get in there.''