TAMPA, Fla. -- Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber could be joining the New York Yankees as an adviser.

Kluber announced his retirement last week, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday that talks with Kluber are in the "infant stage."

"We've had brief conversation," Cashman said. "Obviously, threw a no-hitter for us and had real big impact on our clubhouse when he was here. Just the beginning of conversions."

Kluber was 116-77 with a 3.44 ERA in 260 starts and 11 relief appearances over 13 seasons. The three-time All-Star won Cy Young Awards with Cleveland in 2014 and '17. He pitched a no-hitter for the Yankees at Texas in 2021.