SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Harold Ramírez lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in salary arbitration on Thursday and will earn $3.8 million instead of his $4.3 million request.

Chris Cameron, Allen Ponak and Scott Buchheit made the decision, one day after hearing arguments.

Ramírez won last year at $2.2 million, when the team offered $1.9 million, then set career bests with a .313 batting average, 12 homers and 68 RBIs.

The outfielder became the third player this year to fail in an attempt to win in consecutive years, after Rays reliever Jason Adam and Miami second baseman Luis Arraez. The last players to win hearings in consecutive years were Houston pitcher Collin McHugh in 2017 and '18, and Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer in 2018 and 2019.

Clubs have won four consecutive decisions but players lead 7-6 with two cases pending, involving Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm and Miami left-hander Tanner Scott.

Bohm asked for $4 million rather than the team's $3.4 million offer in a case heard Thursday by Brian Keller, Jeanne Charles and John Stout. The 27-year-old Bohm hit .274 last year while setting career highs with 20 homers and 97 RBI. He had a $748,000 salary and was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Scott is asking for $5.7 million instead of the Marlins' $5.15 million offer. The 29-year-old reliever was 9-5 with a 2.31 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances. He made $2,825,000.