Free agent outfielder Randal Grichuk and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract that includes a mutual option for 2025, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal will pay Grichuk $1.5 million this year and has a $6 million option with a $500,000 buyout and performance bonuses.

Grichuk appeared in 64 games for the Colorado Rockies last season before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels in late July.

He hit .308 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs for the Rockies, but just .216 in 54 games for the Angels with eight home runs and 17 RBIs.

Grichuk, 31, spent his first four seasons in the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals. He then played four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before joining the Rockies in 2022.