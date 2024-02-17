Open Extended Reactions

PEORIA, Ariz. -- New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso says he's envisioned being a "lifelong Met" as he enters the last year of club control.

Alonso's been one of the sport's most prolific power hitters over the past five seasons. He was the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year after leading the major leagues with 53 homers. He had 37 homers in 2021, 40 in 2022 and 46 in 2023, though his average fell to a career-low .216 last year.

Alonso said he's open to any long-term contract discussions the Mets want to have.

"I love it here," Alonso said. "I definitely have envisioned me being a lifelong Met, that's something I've definitely thought about. I love New York, it's a really special place for my family and I ... But I can't predict the future. For me, I just want to focus on this season and be the best person I can be."

The three-time All-Star switched agents during the offseason to Scott Boras, who is known for encouraging his players to test the market. The first baseman signed a $20.5 million, one-year deal that avoided salary arbitration.

"I just thought that Scott and his team are just the best representations for myself and my family," Alonso said.