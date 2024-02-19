Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Arizona -- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he has no desire to be traded now and that he has encouraged Angels owner Arte Moreno to sign at least one of the remaining high-profile free agents to help replace Shohei Ohtani.

On the first day of full squads around Major League Baseball reporting to spring training, the three-time American League Most Valuable Player reaffirmed his commitment to the Angels but left open the possibility of a deal in the future. Trout, whose $426.5 million contract with the Angels runs through 2030, has a full no-trade clause.

"The easy way out is just ask for a trade," Trout said. "There might be a time. Maybe. I really haven't thought about this. But when I signed that contract, I'm loyal. I want to win a championship here. The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is bigger satisfaction (than) bailing out and just taking an easy way out. So I think that's been my mindset. Maybe down the road if something's changed, but that's been my mindset ever since the trade speculations came up."

In Trout's 13 years with the Angels, they have made the playoffs just once, in 2014, when they were swept by the Kansas City Royals. In the wake of Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Angels -- who went 73-89 last year and replaced manager Phil Nevin with Ron Washington -- completely overhauled their bullpen, signing five relievers, including right-hander Robert Stephenson and left-hander Matt Moore.

While Trout didn't name names, he said he hoped the Angels could add from an available player pool that includes National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell, outfielder Cody Bellinger, left-hander Jordan Montgomery and third baseman Matt Chapman. He offered skepticism that Moreno would add to a payroll that is currently around $175 million but said he would continue to push.

"There's a couple of guys out there still that can help this team (be) better," Trout said. " ... I'm going to keep pushing as long as I can until the season starts or until them guys sign. It is just in my nature. I'm doing everything I can possible. It's obviously Arte's decision. I'm going to put my two cents in there."

Trout, 32, is coming off a disappointing season in which a broken hamate bone sidelined him for nearly half the year. He fractured the bone in his hand in early July, returned for one game in August and spent the remainder of the season on the injured list, finishing at .263/.367/.490 with 18 home runs and 44 RBIs in 82 games. Trout last played more than 140 games in 2016.

"If I'm on the field it makes a difference for sure," Trout said. "It crushes me. I mean, I hate talking about it. I always want to be out there with the guys, so I'm going to go out there. Even if I'm 60%, I try to go out there and play. It kills me when after coming to the clubhouse and not seeing my name in that lineup."

An 11-time All-Star widely regarded as one of the best players in history, Trout has weathered trade speculation in recent years as he shifts into the back half of his career. Because of the no-trade clause, any potential deal would have to be approved by him -- and he said even with the Angels projected for a fourth-place finish in a division that includes the past two World Series champions in Texas and Houston, plus a good Seattle team, he's content where he is.

"Am I worried about what happens, or, do I want to get traded, am I not gonna get traded? I'm not worried about any of that," Trout said. "I'm going out there and play my game. I got to put a full season together and see what happens.

"The overall build of not getting to the playoffs and then finally when it happens -- I think that's bigger than if I just wanted to just get out of here."