Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon says baseball has "never been a top priority for me" and that he plays the sport "to make a living."

Rendon made his pointed remarks Monday as the Angels' position players reported to spring training camp. The injury-plagued former All-Star said his enthusiasm for baseball has remained the same throughout his career before being asked whether his perspective on the game has changed.

"It's never been a top priority for me," Rendon told reporters, according to The Athletic. "This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job. So if those things come before it, I'm leaving."

Rendon, 33, noted that getting married and having four kids has changed his perspective, but he also emphasized that baseball remains a priority -- even if it isn't his top priority.

"Oh, it's a priority for sure, because it's my job," he said. "I'm here, aren't I?"

The Angels signed Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal in December 2019 as he was coming off a World Series title with the Washington Nationals. The two-time Silver Slugger hasn't played more than 58 games in any of his four years with the Angels because of injuries.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.