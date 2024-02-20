Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets have signed first baseman Luke Voit to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to major league camp.

The Mets announced Voit's deal Monday as position players reported to spring training. The former New York Yankees slugger will compete with prospect Mark Vientos for playing time as the Mets' designated hitter.

Voit, 33, batted .221 with a .284 on-base percentage, no home runs and four RBI in 22 games with the Milwaukee Brewers last season after hitting 22 homers with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals in 2022.

After being released by the Brewers last June, Voit joined the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse, where he hit 14 homers with a 1.058 OPS in 37 games.

Voit has a .807 career OPS in the majors and hit an AL-leading 22 homers for the Yankees during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.