Open Extended Reactions

Infielder Amed Rosario and the Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a one-year, $1.5 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Rosario, 28, will bring a strong bat against left-handed pitching and should get at-bats at shortstop, second base and potentially corner-outfield spots.

He was traded from the Cleveland Guardians to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Noah Syndergaard before the 2023 trade deadline. He hit a combined .263 in 142 games between the two teams, with 70 runs, 58 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

In all, he has a .272 batting average with 60 home runs, 334 RBIs, 420 runs scored and 96 stolen bases in seven MLB seasons since entering with the New York Mets in 2017.