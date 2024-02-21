Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds' spring session on Tuesday included a batting practice with a memorable foul ball by Elly De La Cruz.

The problem? De La Cruz's hit smashed pitcher Hunter Greene's car window, the player he was facing in a live batting practice matchup. It smashed the rear driver window of Greene's SUV.

That's an expensive foul ball for Elly De La Cruz. 😬



De La Cruz and Greene made light of the situation by posing next to the pitcher's car in a fun photo, holding the baseball that did the damage.

After Greene found out, he yelled at De La Cruz: "You're paying for it." The third baseman told Greene, who signed a six-year, $53 million contract in April: "You make more than me."

Well played.