The Cincinnati Reds' spring session on Tuesday included a batting practice with a memorable foul ball by Elly De La Cruz.
The problem? De La Cruz's hit smashed pitcher Hunter Greene's car window, the player he was facing in a live batting practice matchup. It smashed the rear driver window of Greene's SUV.
De La Cruz and Greene made light of the situation by posing next to the pitcher's car in a fun photo, holding the baseball that did the damage.
After Greene found out, he yelled at De La Cruz: "You're paying for it." The third baseman told Greene, who signed a six-year, $53 million contract in April: "You make more than me."
Well played.