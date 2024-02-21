Open Extended Reactions

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga experienced arm fatigue after throwing a side session during spring training and is being examined by trainers, manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday.

"We'll see [about an MRI]," Mendoza said. "We've got to get with the trainers. ... I've got to get more information. But he got on the mound yesterday and today he came in and just overall arm fatigue."

New York is looking to Senga to help anchor its rotation after he put together an impressive rookie season. The Mets also signed right-hander Luis Severino and left-hander Sean Manaea in the offseason, and they acquired right-hander Adrian Houser in a December trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 31-year-old Senga signed a $75 million, five-year contract with New York in December 2022. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last year.

The Mets are hoping to rebound after they finished fourth in the National League East with a 75-87 record in 2023. David Stearns took over as president of baseball operations in September, and Mendoza was hired in November.